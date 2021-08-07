UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 169 New Infections In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 169 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 169 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 30,351 in the district while three people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 169 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 30,351 in the district while three people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 28,022 from Rawalpindi and 2329 from other districts. The report said among the new cases,48 were reported from Rawal Town, 44 from Potohar town,50 from Rawalpindi Cantt,5 from Gujar Khan,5 from Taxila, two from Murree, three from Kahutta, five from Islamabad, three from Chakwal two from AJK and one each from Gilgit and Kotli sattian.

"Presently 179 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 28 in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 66 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Bilal Hospital, four each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and District Headquarters Hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International and Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

As many as, six patients were on ventilators in critical condition,65 stable and 108 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 13.15 per cent in the district.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,603 patients were discharged after recovery while 3380 were quarantined including 1846 at home and 1534 in isolation centres. The report said that over 1,494,024 people including health workers and other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district so far.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Temple attackers being taken to task: Chief Minist ..

Temple attackers being taken to task: Chief Minister

25 seconds ago
 Apex committee meeting reviews steps against COVID ..

Apex committee meeting reviews steps against COVID-19, law & order situation

1 minute ago
 Hundreds of migrants find safe port in Italy

Hundreds of migrants find safe port in Italy

1 minute ago
 Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic ..

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

1 minute ago
 SCA expresses dismay over delay in issuance of Pea ..

SCA expresses dismay over delay in issuance of Peasant Cards by Sindh govt

2 minutes ago
 Virgin Atlantic plans to list on London stock mark ..

Virgin Atlantic plans to list on London stock market: media

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.