COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 169 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 169 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 30,351 in the district while three people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 28,022 from Rawalpindi and 2329 from other districts. The report said among the new cases,48 were reported from Rawal Town, 44 from Potohar town,50 from Rawalpindi Cantt,5 from Gujar Khan,5 from Taxila, two from Murree, three from Kahutta, five from Islamabad, three from Chakwal two from AJK and one each from Gilgit and Kotli sattian.

"Presently 179 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, including 28 in Holy Family Hospital,26 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 66 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three in Bilal Hospital, four each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and District Headquarters Hospital while two each were admitted in Hearts International and Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

As many as, six patients were on ventilators in critical condition,65 stable and 108 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 13.15 per cent in the district.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,603 patients were discharged after recovery while 3380 were quarantined including 1846 at home and 1534 in isolation centres. The report said that over 1,494,024 people including health workers and other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district so far.