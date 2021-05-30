COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 40 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As many as 40 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 26,235 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the total infected cases included 24,234 from Rawalpindi and 2001 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,9 reported from Rawal Town,10 from Potohar town,11 from Rawalpindi Cantt,3 Taxila,2 Islamabad, 2 from Gujar Khan,2 Kotli sattian and one from Murree.

"Presently 113 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 20 in Holy Family Hospital,18 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,38 in Institute of Urology,28 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal hospital,3 in Hearts International Hospital and two in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 24,616 patients were discharged after recovery while 1469 were quarantined including 924 at home and 545 in isolation centres.