COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 41 New Infections In 24 Hours

Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 41 new Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in the district while three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours .

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Friday, among the new cases, eleven belonged to Rawalpindi Cantt, eight from Kalar Syeda, seven each from Rawal and Potohar towns, three each from Gujar Khan and Taxila while one each case was reported from Murree and Islamabad.

"Presently 38 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 27 in Institute of Urology, 14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 4 in Holy Family Hospital and one in Bilal hospital", the report said.

The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 53 stable and 26 on oxygen support. As many as 2,682,695 people including 42,363 health workers and 2,640,332 other citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 2.9 per cent in the district, it added.

