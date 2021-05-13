UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 82 New Infections On Eid Day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :As many as 82 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported on the first day of Eid ul Fitr, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,133 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

According to fresh data released here on Thursday, the total infected cases included 23,205 from Rawalpindi and 1918 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed that among the new cases,23 reported from Rawal Town,22 from Potohar town,21 from Rawalpindi Cantt,6 Taxila,2 Kahuta,3 Kalar Syedan,4 Islamabad, and one from Chakwal.

"Presently 121 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 27 in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,50 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,6 in Hearts International and one in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 23,106 patients were discharged after recovery and 2394 were quarantined including 1423 at home and 971 in isolation.

Meanwhile talking to APP, district health coordinator Dr. Jawad Zahid said the health department was on alert to deal with the COVID-19 cases promptly during Eid holidays and urged the people to cooperate with the administration, wear face masks, keep social distancing, avoid gatherings and "Stay Home, Stay Safe".

