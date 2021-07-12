UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 3 More Lives, 224 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:58 PM

The coronavirus claimed three more lives and 224 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed three more lives and 224 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, the death toll reached 10,822 and a total number of cases recorded 348,309 while 328,838 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,649 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 71 were recovered in the same period.

The Health department conducted 17,058 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, which turned the total tests into 5.84 million so far.

The Punjab Health department had urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.

