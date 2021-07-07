Covid-19 claims 3 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Covid-19 has claimed three more lives besides infecting 111 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus are constantly declining in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said the health department on Tuesday.

A total of 8,967 corona tests conducted across the province, out of which only 111 tested positive taking the tally to 13,8727. There are 1,541 active corona cases in the province.

With three fresh deaths, the tally has reached to 4,346. 157 patients have recovered from the Covid-19 during the period.