COVID-19 Claims 3 More Lives In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 06:54 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in Punjab

The COVID-19 claimed three more lives while 185 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Punjab province on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed three more lives while 185 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Punjab province on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 104,016 while the total number of deaths in the province had reached 2,357 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Sheikhupura, nine in Rawalpindi, one in Gujranwala, five in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Sialkot, two in Gujrat, eight in Faisalabad, two in Toba Tek Singh, as many in Jhang, 33 in Multan, five in Vehari, one in Lodharan, three in Sargodha, four in Mianwali, one in Khushab, nine in Bahawalpur, one in Khanewal, two in Rahim Yar Khan, two in Sahiwal, three in Okara and one new case of COVID-19 had been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 1,583,563 tests for COVID-19 so far while 97,431 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

The department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

They should contact 1033 immediately on appearance of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

