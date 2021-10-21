COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 7,539 and 184 new cases emerged when 7,646 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 7,539 and 184 new cases emerged when 7,646 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives bringing the death toll to 7,539 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 7,646 samples were tested which detected 184 cases that constituted 2.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,279,258 tests have been conducted against which 466,002 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 447,024 patients have recovered, including 193 overnight.

The CM said that currently 11,439 patients were under treatment, of them 11,169 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 241 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 240 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 184 new cases, 77 have been detected from Karachi, including 34 from South, 19 Korangi, 16 East, 5 West, 2 Central and 1 Malir. Hyderabad has 30, Nausheroferoze 15, Mirpurkhas and Tharparkar 14 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Larkana and Sanghar 9 each, Dadu 2, Kamber and Thatta 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.