COVID-19 Claims 3 More Lives, Infects 200 Others

Fri 24th December 2021

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 7,661 and 200 new cases emerged when 13,180 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 7,661 and 200 new cases emerged when 13,180 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday.

He said that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,661 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,180 samples were tested which detected 200 cases that constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 7,038,656 tests have been conducted against which 479,136 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.4 percent or 466,570 patients have recovered, including 39 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,905 patients were under treatment, of them 4,739 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 136 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 129 patients was stated to be critical, including 17 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 200 new cases, 83 have been detected from Karachi, including 38 from South, 23 East, 14 Central, West five and Malir one. Hyderabad has 15, Dadu 14, Jamshoro 11, Tando Allahyar and Thatta 10 each, Mirpurkhas , NausehroFeroze and Sujawal nine each, Shaheed Benazirabad eight, Larkana and Tharparkar four each, Badin , Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot three each and Sukkur one.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 27,711,032 vaccinations have been administered up to December 22nd adding that during the last 24 hours 213,167 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,924,199 vaccines have administered which constituted 50.71 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

