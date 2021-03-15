COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 171 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,461 and 171 new cases emerged when 8,511 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday. He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,461 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 8,511 samples were tested which detected 171 cases that constituted 2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,152,760 tests have been conducted against which 261,581 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.8 percent or 252,857 patients have recovered, including 144 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,263 patients were under treatment, of them 3,967 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 287 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 258 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 171 new cases, 38 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 7 Korangi, 3 South, 2 Central, Malir and West 1 each. Hyderabad has 19, Tando Muhammad Khan 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Thatta 13, Sanghar 11, Kamber 8, Larkana and Sujawal 6 each, Mirpurkhas 5, Nausheroferoze 4, Jacobabad and Khairpur 3 each, Ghotki, Tando Allahyar, Umerkot and Shikarpur 2 each, Jamshoro and Matiari 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.