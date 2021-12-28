UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 3 More Patients, Infects 191 Others

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,666 and 191 new cases emerged when 7,506 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,666 and 191 new cases emerged when 7,506 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 7,666 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 7,506 samples were tested which detected 191 cases that constituted 2.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,087,567 tests have been conducted against which 479,926 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.3 percent or 466,940 patients have recovered, including 69 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,320 patients were under treatment, of them 5,144 were in home isolation, 36 at isolation centers and 140 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 148 patients was stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 191 new cases, 147 have been detected from Karachi, including 86 from South, 37 East, 9 Central, 6 West, 5 Korangi and 4 Malir. Tharparkar has 12, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Matiari 7, Mirpurkhas 5, Larkana 4, Hyderabad and Nausheroferoze 2 each, Badin and Sukkur 1.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 28,503,212 vaccinations have been administered upto December 26th, and added during the last 24 hours 167,801 vaccines were inoculated - in total 28,671,013 vaccines have administered which constituted 52 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

