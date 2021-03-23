UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 3 More Patients, Infects 200 Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 200 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,482 and 200 new cases emerged when 6,304 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,482 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 6,304 samples were tested which detected 200 cases that constituted 3.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,225,544 tests have been conducted against which 263,663 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 253,981 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,200 patients were under treatment, of them 4,925 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 267 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 200 new cases, 91 have been detected from Karachi, including 34 from East, 22 Korangi, 19 South, Malir and West 6 each, 4 Central. Tando Muhammad Khan has 19, Hyderabad 18, Khairpur 9, Sujawal 8, Matiari, Umerkot and Shaheed Benazirabad 6 each, Tando Allahyar and Thatta 5 each, Ghotki, Shikarpur and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 2 each.

The chief minister urged the people to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

March 23 reminds supreme sacrifices for separate h ..

8 minutes ago

Flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan High Commission ..

8 minutes ago

Boulder Shooting Suspect Charged With 10 Counts of ..

8 minutes ago

CDA collects Rs 300 mls revenue during last month

8 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan confers civil awards

12 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani felicitates nation on Pakistan Day

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.