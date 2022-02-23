COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 647 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as three more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,048 and 647 new cases emerged when 10,480 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that three more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,048 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,480 samples were tested which detected 647 cases that constituted 6.2 percent current detection rate. So far 7,871,711 tests have been conducted against which 562,814 cases were diagnosed, of them 90.9 percent or 511,670 patients have recovered, including 1,082 overnight, he added.

The CM said that currently 43,096 patients were under treatment; of them 42,892 were in home isolation, nine at isolation centers and 195 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 178 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 647 new cases 117 have been detected from Karachi. District wise statistics: Hyderabad 157, Dadu 89, Nawab Shah 72, Noushehro Feroz 65, South Karachi and East Karachi 47 each, Jam Shoro 41, Sujawal 18, Thatto 16, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari 14 each, Korangi 12, Badin 9, Larkano 8, Sanghar and Umarkot 7 each, Malir 6, Mirpurkhas 5, Central Karachi 4, Tando Allahyar 3, Tharparkar, Khairpur and West Karachi one each new covid cases reported.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 233,570 covid vaccines have been given, while 46,727,874 or 86.15% vaccines have been vaccinated till February 22.