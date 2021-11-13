Covid-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 68 others

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,603 and 68 new cases emerged when 3,611 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,603 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad said that 3,611 samples were tested which detected 68 cases that constituted 1.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,574,333 tests have been conducted against which 472,112 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.

7 percent or 452,022 patients have recovered, including 211 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,487 patients were under treatment, of them 12,272 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 194 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 68 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 23 South, 5 Central, 3 Korangi, Malir and West 1 each. Hyderabad has 5, Ghotki 2, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Kamber 1 each.

The chief minister has urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.