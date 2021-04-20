COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 730 others

As many as 3 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,559 and 730 new cases emerged when 11,341 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,559 and 730 new cases emerged when 11,341 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,559 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

He said that 11,341 samples were tested which detected 730 cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,498,957 tests have been conducted against which 274,195 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.2 percent or 261,052 patients have recovered, including 373 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,584 patients were under treatment, of them 8,159 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 416 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 382 patients was stated to be critical, including 45 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 730 new cases, 403 have been detected from Karachi, including 243 from East, 84 South, 46 Central, 18 West, 8 Malir and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 96, Sanghar 31, Sukkur 22, Jamshoro 18, Thatta and Umerkot 15 each, Nausheroferoze 13, Shikarpur and Sujawal 11 each, Ghotki and Matiari 10 each, Larkana and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas 7 each, Dadu and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Badin 4, Jacobabad 3, Khairpur 2, Kamber 1.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.