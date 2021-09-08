Covid-19 claims 30 more lives, 1,848 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 30 more lives while 1,848 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 12,094 and a total number of cases were recorded 405,006, while 365,968 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 26,944 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 23,610 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 6.96 million tests had been conducted so far. Talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikandar Baloch said that, "Frequently increase corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern.

In such epidemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona."He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), so that we could return to normal life.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the people.