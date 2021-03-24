COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that 3, 301 new cases of Coronavirus have emerged in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 30 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Centre, the total death toll from the pandemic mounts to 13,965.

There are now 38, 849 active cases in the country.

Total 5,86,228 people have so far been affected by the virus in the country.

On Monday, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) imposed countrywide smartlockdown and directed the markets and shops to strictly follow the COVID-19 measures. It said that all the shops and markets would be closed down daily at 8pm, marraige halls and restaurants would remain closed.

However, Take away at restaurants would continue as a facility for the citizens.

On other hand, people are not following COVID-19 SOPs as there is huge rush in markets and bus stands in all cities including the smallers ones. Majority of the people are not wearing masks and not ensuring social distancing. Markets, fruit and vegetable centres were open and no SOPs were being followed. The schools and other educational institutions have been closed. Even the seminaries were shut down amid fear of COVID-19.

The doctors said that Coronavirus would spread if the trend remained the same.