COVID-19 Claims 30 More Lives In Province

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 02:57 PM

COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 30 more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 83,599 after registration of 930 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday morning, total number of deaths has reached 1929 in the province.

As many as 485 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 16 in Sheikhupura,100 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 52 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal,24 in Gujranwala, 20 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat, 3 in Hafizabad, 26 in Multan,12 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Vehari, 14 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh, 8 in Rahimyar Khan,35 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali,6 in Bahawalnagar, 27 in Bahawalpur,30 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,3 in Okara,12 in Khanewal, 3 in Bhakkar, 10 in Sahiwal and 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 555,306 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 50,916 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection.

