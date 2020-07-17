COVID-19 claims 30 more lives, infects 1170 others in Sindh: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that for the first time 14027 patients of coronavirus have recovered overnight while 30 more patients died and 1170 new cases emerged.

This was stated in a statement issued here from CM House on Friday.

The CM said that since the start of pandemic, for the first time 14027 patients have recovered overnight.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 88,103 that constituted a 79 percent recovery rate. "This is encouraging news but we will continue to struggle to contain it further," he said.

He said that 30 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus taking the death toll to 1952 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

According to the CM Sindh, currently 21183 patients are under treatment, of them 20355 in home isolation, 73 at isolation centers and 755 at different hospitals. The condition of 488 patients is stated to be critical while 69 patients have been shifted to ventilators.

The CM Sindh said that 10299 samples were tested against which 1170 cases were detected that constituted 11 percent.

"The detection rate has come down considerably but it has to be further controlled," he said.

He added that so far 625501 samples have been tested which detected 111238 cases all over Sindh that constituted 18 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1170 new cases, 477 cases have been detected from Karachi, of them 153 from East, 117 South, 172 central, 59 Malir, 48 Korangi and 28 West.

He added that Hyderabad has 96 cases, Khairpur 46, Tharparkar and Sanghar 44 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 42, Sukkur and Korangi 38 each, Mirpurkhas 30, Thatta 29, Naushehroferoze 26, Tando Mohamamd khan 24, Jamshoro 18, Larkana 17, Dadu and Jacobabad 16 each, Shikarpur and Kambar 15 each, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin nine Umerkot and Kashmore five each.

The chief minister said that the coronavirus infection rate has started dropping down but it may not be considered that the epidemic was over.

"We all have to abide by the SOPS and wearing masks, washing hands and observing social distancing should be made part of day to day life," he said.