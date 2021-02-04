COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 32,889 with 1,508 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,772 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Around 31 corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 30 were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective homes or quarantines died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that out of the total 31 deaths during last 24 hours 13 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 39 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 29 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 44 percent, Multan 34 ,percent, Karachi 29 percent and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Around 277 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 44,173 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,035 in Sindh, 18,235 in Punjab, 6,718 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,895 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 458 in Balochistan, 394 in GB, and 438 in AJK.

Around 505,818 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 550,540 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,100, Balochistan 18,840, GB 4,912, ICT 41,655, KP 67,803, Punjab 159,311 and Sindh 248,919.

About 11,833 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,036 perished in Sindh among three of them died on Wednesday. Two of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital.

4,821 in Punjab had died with 15 deaths in past 24 hours in the hospital. 1,931 in KP where eight of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 478 in ICT among three deaths in the hospital during last 24 hours, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 269 in AJK with two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 8,085,427 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,430 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.