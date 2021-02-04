UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 31 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:33 AM

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official statistics show that 1,508 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced during last 24 hours in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 31 more deaths due to COVID-19 durig last 24 hours.

