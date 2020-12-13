UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 31 More Lives In Punjab, 686 New Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Punjab, 686 new cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Another 31 patients lose to COVID-19 while 686 new cases were reported in Punjab on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of coronavirus cases reached 127,212 and death toll to 3,351 in the province while the recoveries were 114,910.

The P&SHD confirmed that 338 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 46 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Chakwal, 15 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 7 in Sialkot, 7 in Gujrat, 24 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh, 15 in Jhang, 13 in Multan, 9 in Vehari, 5 in Khanewal, 5 in Lodhran, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Chiniot, 43 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 41 in Jhang, 10 in Bhakkar, 54 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Muzaffargarh, 30 in Rahimyar Khan, 9 in Bahawalnagar, 1 in Sahiwal, 3 in Okara, 10 in Rajanpur and 5 in Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 2,179,263 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,762 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients in which 3,280 beds were equipped with oxygen facility. As many as 89 ventilators in Lahore, 4 in Faisalabad, 22 in Rawalpindiand 39 in Multan were being used for coronavirus cases, whereas, 503 ventilators were vacant.

So far, 2,778 healthcare workers were infected with coronavirus during their duties.

