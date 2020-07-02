COVID-19 claims 31 more lives in Sindh, infects 2430 others: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 2430 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the province when 9436 tests were conducted raising the tally to 89225 cases while 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1437

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that 2430 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the province when 9436 tests were conducted raising the tally to 89225 cases while 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1437.

In a statement issued here from CM House, the chief minister said that 9436 samples were tested against which 2430 new cases of coronavirus emerged constituting the 26 percent detection rate.

He added that so far 471023 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 89225 cases all over Sindh, of them 49926 have been cured, including 1399 overnight. "The recovery rate in the province stands at 56 percent," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 31 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1437 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. He added that currently, 37893 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment, of them 36072 in home isolation, 243 at isolation Centers and 1578 at different hospitals.

He disclosed that currently 754 were in critical condition, of them 101 have been shifted onto the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

Giving district-wise break up, the chief minister said that out of 2430 new cases, 1177 have been detected from all six districts of Karachi division. They include 389 South, 296 East, 168 Central, 117 Korangi, 111 Malir and 96 West. He added that Hyderababd has 89 new cases, Dadu 58, Ghotki 55, Thatta 51, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Tando Allahyar 47, Larkana 47, Naushehroferoze 41, Sukkur 38, Khairpur 37, Tando M. Khan 37, Shikarpur 35, Sujawal 30, Matiari 21, Jamshoro 19, Badin 17, Jacobabad 16, Sanghar 15, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 11, Kambar and Kashmore one each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing social distancing, wearing masks while going out, washing hands and avoiding going into crowds.