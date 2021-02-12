COVID-19 claims 33 lives, infects 1,270 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 29,981 with 1,270 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,481 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 29 of them were under treatment in hospital and four in their respective quarantines and homes on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

It added that out of the total 33 deaths during last 24 hours 17 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 37 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 26 percent, Peshawar 25 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Multan 23 percent, and ICT 21 percent.

Around 261 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 35,280 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 10,846 in Sindh, 11,273 in Punjab, 6,280 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,397 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 595 in Balochistan, 375 in GB, and 514 in AJK.

Around 518,164 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 560,363 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,359, Balochistan 18,916, GB 4,929, ICT 42,401, KP 69,164, Punjab 162,875 and Sindh 252,719.

About 12,218 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,183 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died on Thursday. Eight of them died in hospital and four died out of the hospital.

4,994 in Punjab had died with 12 deaths in past 24 hours and all of the deceased expired in the hospital. 1,980 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Thursday, 483 in ICT among two of them perished in the hospital on Thursday, 197 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 279 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 8,360,823 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,162 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.