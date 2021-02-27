COVID-19 claims 33 lives, infects 1,315 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Saturday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 21,554 with 1,315 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,013 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 32 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines and homes on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 33 deaths, 16 people died, were under treatment, on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 18 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 61 percent, Peshawar 34 percent, Mirpur 23 percent, and Lahore 22 percent and ICT 22 percent.

Around 220 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 39,086 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,865 in Sindh, 15,079 in Punjab, 7,215 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,382 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 556 in Balochistan, 343 in GB, and 646 in AJK.

Around 544,406 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 578,797 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,147, Balochistan 19,038, GB 4,956, ICT 44,106, KP 72,003, Punjab 170,817 and Sindh 257,730.

About 12,837 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,335 perished in Sindh among 13 of them died during past 24 hours in the hospital.

5,337 in Punjab had died with 14 deaths in past 24 hours. 13 of them have occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,070 in KP where five of them died in hospital on Friday, 496 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 297 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Friday.

A total of 8,912,918 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,989 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.