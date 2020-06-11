COVID-19 claims 34 more lives in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 45,463 after registration of 2,003 new cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 45,463 after registration of 2,003 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, 34 more people lost their lives while the total number of deaths reached 841 in the province.

The Health Department confirmed that ,1168 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 11 in Nankana Sahib district, nine in Kasur, 27 in Sheikhupura, 81 in Rawalpindi, five in Jhelum, three in Attock, 36 in Gujranwala, 21 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat, 19 in Hafizabad, five in Mandi Bahauddin, 169 in Multan, 12 in Vehari, 121 in Faisalabad, 54 in Chiniot, 23 in Toba Tek Singh, two in Jhang, 10 in Rahim Yar Khan, 35 in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, two in Khushab, five in Bhakkar, two in Bahawalnagar, 50 in Bahawalpur, three in Lodharan, 10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 39 in Muzaffargarh, one in Rajanpur, 44 in Layyah, seven in Sahiwal, and four new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 317,893 tests for COVID-19 so far while 9,005 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

The Punjab Health Department has appealed to people to act on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare Department requested people.