UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 34 More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:08 PM

COVID-19 claims 34 more lives in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 45,463 after registration of 2,003 new cases in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in the province reached 45,463 after registration of 2,003 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, 34 more people lost their lives while the total number of deaths reached 841 in the province.

The Health Department confirmed that ,1168 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 11 in Nankana Sahib district, nine in Kasur, 27 in Sheikhupura, 81 in Rawalpindi, five in Jhelum, three in Attock, 36 in Gujranwala, 21 in Sialkot, two in Narowal, 13 in Gujrat, 19 in Hafizabad, five in Mandi Bahauddin, 169 in Multan, 12 in Vehari, 121 in Faisalabad, 54 in Chiniot, 23 in Toba Tek Singh, two in Jhang, 10 in Rahim Yar Khan, 35 in Sargodha, two in Mianwali, two in Khushab, five in Bhakkar, two in Bahawalnagar, 50 in Bahawalpur, three in Lodharan, 10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 39 in Muzaffargarh, one in Rajanpur, 44 in Layyah, seven in Sahiwal, and four new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 317,893 tests for COVID-19 so far while 9,005 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

The Punjab Health Department has appealed to people to act on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare Department requested people.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

57 seconds ago

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.