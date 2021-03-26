UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 342 Lives,150 More Tested Positive During Last 24 Hours In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:01 PM

As many as 56 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from the Quarantine centers set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) on Friday after they were tested negative and recovery, official sources said

And at the same time at least 150 new positive cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, AJK health authorities officially told APP Friday night.

After the death of two more victims of the pandemic in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher on Friday, the number of those died of the pandemic in Azad Jammu Kashmir rose to 342. Those lost lives, despite hectic efforts and first class Medicare in the Corona Medical wards in the State run DHQ hospitals included 106 from Mirpur district, 51 from Muzaffarabad district, 07 in Jhelum valley district, 09 in Neelam valley district, 55 in Poonch, 34 in Bagh, 05 in Haveili, 06 in Sudhanoti, 34 in Bhimbher and 35 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 143995 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far (till Friday March 26, 2021), according to the State health authorities. Out of all these, 12245 were found positive. Among all those tested positive, 10631 patients have been recovered and discharged from various State-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Friday that 150 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 26 from Mirpur district, 23 each from Muzaffarabad and Poonch districts, 25 from Bagh, 02 from Jhelum valley district, 09 from Bagh district, 25 from Palandri district, 24 from Bhimbher district and 18 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1075 suspects of corona virus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.

The State Health authorities have asserted that out of atotal of registered 1272 patiants, tested posivie of the pandemic, 1197 patients have been kept in Home Isolation in various districts of AJK in line with the police of the AJK government besides the admission of 75 patients in various district hospitals in the State'sfully furnished isolation and Corona wards have been set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Divisional Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Rawalakot besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Bhimber and Kotli district.

