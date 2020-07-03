UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 35 More Lives In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 35 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 78,956 after registration of 1216 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday morning, total number of deaths has reached 1819 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 878 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,2 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Kasur, 16 in Sheikhupura,97 in Rawalpindi,4 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal,12 in Gujranwala,7 in Narowal, 46 in Gujrat, 4 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin, 18 in Multan,10 in Vehari, 45 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh,9 in Jhang, 9 in Rahimyar Khan,12 in Sargodha,5 in Mianwali, 5 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Lodharan, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 5 in Layyah, 10 in Okara and 3 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 517,838 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 33,786 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

