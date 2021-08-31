UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 35 More Lives, Infects 932 Others

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:07 PM

As many as 35 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 6,910 and 932 new cases emerged when 9,751 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 35 more patients of coronavirus died overnight bringing the death toll to 6,910 and 932 new cases emerged when 9,751 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said that 35 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives bringing the death toll to 6,910 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,751 samples were tested which detected 932 cases that constituted 9.6 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 5,544,222 tests have been conducted against which 432,388 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 375,012 patients have recovered, including 1232 overnight. The CM said that currently 50,466 patients were under treatment, of them 49,453 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 973 at different hospitals.

He further said that the condition of 867 patients was stated to be critical, including 79 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 932 new cases, 437 have been detected from Karachi including 149 from Central, 140 East, 52 South, 44 Malir, 36 Korangi and 16 West. Hyderabad has 120, Shaheed Benazirabad 49, Badin 45, Sanghar 44, Sujawal 33, Khairpur 28, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 20 each, Tharparkar 19, Matiari and Umerkot 14 each, Jamshoro 13, Dadu 5, Nausheroferoze 4, Kashmore and Thatta 2 each, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Kamber 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 11,368,599 vaccinations have been administered up to August 29 adding that during the last 24 hours 242,912 vaccines were inoculated - in total 11,611,511 vaccines have administered which constituted 32.70 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

CM Murad urged the people to abide by SOPs issued by the government.

