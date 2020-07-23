UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 36 Lives, Infects 670 Others : Chief Minister Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:38 PM

COVID-19 claims 36 lives, infects 670 others : Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Coronavirus claimed 36 more lives climbing the death toll to 2096 and infected 670 others raising the tally to 115,883

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Coronavirus claimed 36 more lives climbing the death toll to 2096 and infected 670 others raising the tally to 115,883.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Thursday, the chief minister said that overnight 36 patients died climbing the death toll to 2096 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that overnight 3176 more patients recovered.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 99402 that came to 86 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9,804 samples were tested against which 670 new cases emerged that constituted seven percent detection rate.

He added that so far 676,505 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 115,883 cases all over Sindh that constituted an overall 17 percent rate.

According to the CM, currently 14,385 patients are under treatment, of them 13,641 are in home isolation, 59 at isolation centers and 685 in different hospitals of the province.

Currently, the condition of 440 patients is stated to be critical, of them 70 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 670 cases, 305 have been detected from Karachi, including 132 from South, 68 East, 46 West, Korangi 23, Central 21 and Malir 15.

He added that Khairpur has 34 new cases, Badin and Ghotki 27 each, Sanghar 22, Kambar 20, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 19 each, Shikarpur and Hyderabad 17 each, Mirpurkhas and Dadu 15 each, Umerkot 12, Jacobabad 11, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta eight each, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro seven each, Larkana six, Kashmore and Sujawal have one each case.

