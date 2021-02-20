UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 36 More Deaths During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Sat 20th February 2021 | 11:17 AM

COVID-19 claims 36 more deaths during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official figures show that 1, 340 new cases have surfaced during last 24 hours in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 36 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,340 new cases were reported during the last twenty-four hours in the country.

According to the latest statistics released by National Command and Operation Center, no critical cases were found as 1,362 patients recovered from the disease. A total of 42,332 tests were conducted during the period.

Association of #Pakistan's sanitation workers say government must prioritize over two million members of their professional community while managing immunization drive against #COVID-19.

