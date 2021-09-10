COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 36 more lives and 1,705 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached up to 12,169 and a total number of cases recorded 410,464 while 371,198 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 27,097 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 22, 966 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.

03 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.