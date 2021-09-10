UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 36 More Lives, 1,705 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:26 PM

COVID-19 claims 36 more lives, 1,705 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 36 more lives and 1,705 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 36 more lives and 1,705 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Friday, death toll reached up to 12,169 and a total number of cases recorded 410,464 while 371,198 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 27,097 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 22, 966 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.

03 million so far.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to normal life.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

28 minutes ago
 Chairman FBR for ensuring EODB under PM's package ..

Chairman FBR for ensuring EODB under PM's package for construction

50 seconds ago
 Smell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment ..

Smell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS - Crew Commander

53 seconds ago
 Development schemes worth Rs 11.109b approved

Development schemes worth Rs 11.109b approved

54 seconds ago
 Russia, Belarus hold massive military drills, spoo ..

Russia, Belarus hold massive military drills, spooking neighbours

56 seconds ago
 Convergence of laws to help improve media quality ..

Convergence of laws to help improve media quality : Chaudhary Fawad Hussain

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.