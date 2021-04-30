COVID-19 claims 36 more lives in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed the lives of 36 more people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department told media men during daily briefing here on Friday.

The death toll from Coronavirus in the province has risen to 3,274, with 36 more deaths and another record 1,034 people were infected with the corona virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours, the official of the health department informed.

However, he said, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 800 patients infected with coronavirus recovered in 24 hours and thus the total number of recovered patients reached 102142.

He said that in the last 24 hours, 11 people have died of the coronavirus in Peshawar and the total number of people infected with Coronavirus in Peshawar has reached 1663.

In Peshawar, 235 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours, the official of the health department said. With 235 new cases, the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 45,614, he added.

He said 8,230 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and the total number of tests so far conducted is 1585295 with the number of active cases in the province has reached 12,141.