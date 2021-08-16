COVID-19 claims 36 more patients, infects 1,214 others

As many as 36 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,475 and 1,214 new cases emerged when 13,695 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 36 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,475 and 1,214 new cases emerged when 13,695 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Monday.

He said that 36 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,475 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 13,695 samples were tested which detected 1,214 cases that constituted 8.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,298,484 tests have been conducted against which 413,362 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.2 percent or 360,469 patients have recovered, including 2409 overnight.

The CM said that currently 46,418 patients were under treatment, of them 44,970 were in home isolation, 37 at isolation centers and 1,411 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1253 patients was stated to be critical, including 97 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,214 new cases, 682 have been detected from Karachi, including 347 from East, 147 Central, 92 South, 37 West, 32 Korangi and 27 Malir. Hyderabad has 109, Nausheroferoze 41, Thatta 38, Tando Allahyar and Tharparkar 35 each, Matiari 33, Sanghar 29, Kamber 28, Jamshoro 25, Sukkur 24, Shikarpur 18, Dadu 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Jacobabad and Umerkot 12 each, Ghotki 8, Kashmore 7, Khairpur 4, Shaheed Benazirabad 3, Badin 2, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 9,245,040 vaccinations have been administered upto August 14, and added during the last 24 hours 105,375 vaccines were inoculated - in total 9,350,415 vaccines have administered which constituted 27.47 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.