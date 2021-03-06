UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 38 Deaths During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:02 PM

The Official figures show that 1, 714 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country over last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 38 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1, 714 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country over the last 24 hours.

They said that 55, 82, 10 people recovered from the disease.

According to media reports, the third phase of COVID-19 entered the country and affected many people but the people did not care about it much. The markets are open and majority of the people are wandering there without wearing masks.

The officials, especially the district administration failed to enforce SOPs and measures to control spread of COVID-19.

Pakistan Super League’s 6th edition has also been postponed because of increasing COVID-19 cases which caused huge loss to Pakistan cricket.

According to the latest reports, Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, said that SOPs to control spread of COVID-19 were not implemented and the arrangements for PSL 6 were very poor.

The schools are conducting classes in phases to provide security to the children and the staff members. But the public was not caring about COVID-19 measures and wandering in the streets and bazaars without following SOPs.

