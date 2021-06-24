UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 38 Lives During Last 24 In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

COVID-19 claims 38 lives during last 24 in Pakistan

The Official figures show that 1,097 positive cases have surfaced after tests of 46, 124 people in different parts of the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 38 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1097 positive cases were reported after conducting tests of 46, 124 people. The positivity ratio remained two point three seven percent.

The death toll in the country now reached 22,111.

