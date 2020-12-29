UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 38 More Lives In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 38 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 38 lives in the last 24 hours, whereas 522 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 136,699 while the total deaths were recorded at 3,959 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 290 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,3 in Kasur,2 in Sheikhupura,11 in Nankana Sahib, 54 in Rawalpindi,3 in Gujranwala, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin,12 in Sialkot,13 in Gujrat,31 in Faisalabad,18 in Toba Tek Singh,16 in Jhang,1 in Chineot,4 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,2 in Bhakkar,13 in Multan,4 in Lodharan, 1 in Vehari, 4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,10 in Bahawalpur,5 in Bahawalnagar,1 in Rahimyar Khan,8 in Rajanpur,4 in Okara, 3 in Pakpatan and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,411,538 tests for COVID-19 so far while 122,652 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,786 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 480 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 649 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 334 ventilators were in use while 315 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

