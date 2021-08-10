UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 38 More Lives In Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:17 PM

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 38 more lives and 1,144 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 38 more lives and 1,144 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 11,237 and a total number of cases were recorded 365,824 while 336,078 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 18,509 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 548 ones were recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health department conducted 19,303 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

35 million so far.

The spokesperson told that during last 24 hours, 588,649 people were vaccinated in 662 centers and total number of vaccinated people reached 20,628,471 in the province.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute ..

German train drivers go on strike as wage dispute escalates

38 seconds ago
 President urges universities to prepare youth in I ..

President urges universities to prepare youth in IT, Artificial Intelligence fie ..

40 seconds ago
 PAF victorious in Independence Hockey Cup match

PAF victorious in Independence Hockey Cup match

41 seconds ago
 Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

Meeting held to discuss status of GB as province

43 seconds ago
 62 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochista ..

62 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

46 seconds ago
 US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 202 ..

US Oil Output Seen at 11.8Mln Barrels Daily By 2022, Below Pre-Pandemic High - E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.