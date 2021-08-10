Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 38 more lives and 1,144 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 38 more lives and 1,144 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 11,237 and a total number of cases were recorded 365,824 while 336,078 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 18,509 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 548 ones were recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health department conducted 19,303 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

35 million so far.

The spokesperson told that during last 24 hours, 588,649 people were vaccinated in 662 centers and total number of vaccinated people reached 20,628,471 in the province.

The Punjab Health department has urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the citizens.