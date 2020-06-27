UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 38 More Lives, Infects Another 11901 : Chief Minister Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:36 PM

COVID-19 claims 38 more lives, infects another 11901 : Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 1949 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 11901 samples were tested while 38 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1243

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 1949 new cases of Coronavirus were detected when 11901 samples were tested while 38 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1243.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He said that 11901 tests, the highest in Pakistan, were conducted against which 1949 new cases of corona were detected that constituted 22 percent detection rate. He added that so far 426149 samples have been tested all over Sindh which diagnosed 78267 cases, of them 55.5 percent or 43444 patients have recovered, including 1452 of overnight recoveries.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 38 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1243. The death rate comes to 1.5 percent, said the CM.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, currently 33580 patients are under treatment, of them 32127 in home isolation, 78 at Isolation Centers and 1375 at different hospitals.

"I am sorry to say, 696 patients are in critical condition, including 116 shifted to ventilators," he said.

He said that out of 1949 new cases 1139 have been detected from all the districts of Karachi division. The include 473 East, 203 South, 165 Central, 134 Korangi, 89 Malir and 75 West. Hyderabad has 99, Ghotki 93, Khairpur 68, Sukkur 54, Shikarpur 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 45, Sanghar 32, Mirpurkhas 27, Larkana 25, Jamshoro 17, Naushehroferoze 16, Dadu 15, Badin 12, Kashmore nine, Umerkot seven, Sujawal six, Tando Allahyar and Jacobabad three each, Tando M. Khan and Matiari have two each.

The Chief Minister advising people of Sindh said that everyone has to abide by the SOPs issued by the government voluntarily.

