Covid-19 Claims 39 More Deaths In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Covid-19 claims 39 more deaths in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 3262 new positive cases of the infection surfaced in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre showed that 3262 new positive cases of the infection surfaced in the country. The data showed that as many as 49412 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained six point six percent.

The death toll due to pandemic in the country has reached 23,087.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr.

Faisal Sultan has said efforts are afoot to bring reforms in the health sector.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Center for Disease Control at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Special Assistant said the Center for Disease Control will provide a much needed platform to effectively tackle infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

