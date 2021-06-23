COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show 930 positive cases after 45, 519 tests have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 930 positive cases were reported after conducting tests of 45,519 people.

The positivity ratio remained two point zero four percent. The death toll in the country has now reached 22,073.