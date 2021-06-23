UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 39 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:05 PM

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The Official figures show 930 positive cases after 45, 519 tests have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 930 positive cases were reported after conducting tests of 45,519 people.

The positivity ratio remained two point zero four percent. The death toll in the country has now reached 22,073.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Mansoor Bin Mohammed helps fulfil Gambian Malang T ..

11 minutes ago

Jemima Goldsmith contradicts PM Khan’s statement ..

16 minutes ago

70% fine of water supply bills recovered

2 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open as Fed eases rate fea ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman NAB appreciates performance of Sukkur off ..

2 minutes ago

Strong earthquake shakes Peru's capital Lima

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.