COVID-19 Claims 39 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:22 AM

COVID-19 claims 39 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

National Command and Operation Centre says 2,783 fresh positive cases of the infection surfaced in the country during the same period.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Pakistan reported 39 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre showed that 2,783 fresh positive cases of the infection surfaced in the country during the same period.

As many as 49,247 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained Five point six five percent. The death toll due to pandemic has now reached 22,760.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the people with both doses of vaccine against COVID have seven times lower risk of getting virus compared to those who are not vaccinated.

He was addressing a media briefing in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan.

Urging the people to get vaccinated against the pandemic, the minister said this is the only way to get rid of the disease.

The Indian variant, he said had worst impact on the whole region but the good news is that if you got vaccinated, the risk would minimize.

He said the world has praised Pakistan’s strategy to cope with the pandemic, therefore in order to maintain this positive image, all Pakistanis are urged to get vaccinated and follow SOPs against the pandemic.

