Covid-19 Claims 39 More Patients, Infects 1,783 Others In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:29 AM

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

As many as 39 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,355 and 1,783 new cases emerged when 21,430 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 39 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,355 and 1,783 new cases emerged when 21,430 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He said that 39 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,355 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 21,430 samples were tested which detected 1,783 cases that constituted 8.3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,230,652 tests had been conducted against which 407,875 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.7 percent or 353,808 patients were recovered, including 2229 overnight.

The Chief Minister said that currently, 47,712 patients were under treatment, of them 46,203 were in home isolation, 1,469 at different hospitals and 40 patients in Isolation Centers.

He said that the condition of 1,310 patients was stated to be critical, including 103 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1,783 new cases, 1,013 have been detected from Karachi, he told.

Explaining the statistics of districts wise, he told that 318 in Karachi East, 205 Karachi Central, 191 Hyderabad, 174 Karachi South, 173 Malir, 106 Korangi, 85 Badin, 53 Jamshoro, 45 Thatto, 42 Sanghar, 41 Mirpurkhas, 40 Tharparkar, 40 Nawabshah, 37 Karachi West, 37 Noushehro Feroze, 31 Dadu, 27 Tando Muhammad Khan, 24 Matiari, 16 Umarkot, 15 Tando Allahyar, 15 Sujwal, 13 Khairpur, 11 Kashmore , 6 Sukkur, 6 Ghotki and Qambar one new covid-19 case reported.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Sharing the vaccination data, the Chief Minister said that during the last 24 hours, 201,520 vaccines were inoculated in total 8,791,946 vaccines have administered which constituted 25.78 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

