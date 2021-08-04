UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 4 Lives, 264 New Infections In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 264 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,190 in the district while four people lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 29,806 from Rawalpindi and 2293 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,107 were reported from Rawal Town, 58 from Potohar town,40 from Rawalpindi Cantt,15 from Gujar Khan, 27 from Taxila, five from Murree, three each from Islamabad, Kahutta, AJK and one each from Abbottabad, Attock and Haripur.

"Presently 187 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 36 in Holy Family Hospital, 31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 63 in Institute of Urology,46 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three each in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and District Headquarters Hospital, two each in Hearts International and Attock hospital while one person was admitted in Bilal hospital," the health authority report said.

Four patients were on ventilators in critical condition,65 stable and 118 on oxygen, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 18.17 per cent in the district.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,296 patients were discharged after recovery while 2889 were quarantined including 1607 at home and 1282 in isolation centres.

The report said that over 1.4 million so far people including health workers and other citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

