UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives As 131 New Cases Confirmed In KP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

Covid-19 claims 4 lives as 131 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 131 new cases were confirmed from the province during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by Health Department here on Sunday.

With the confirmation of 131 fresh cases, the number of total cases in the province has climbed to 137759 while total deaths from the disease reached to 4308.

Meanwhile, 113 patients have been recovered that reached the tally of recovered persons to 131626. A total of 10106 Corona tests were conducted that climbed the total number of tests to 2052714.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

41 minutes ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.