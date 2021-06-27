Covid-19 claims 4 lives as 131 new cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 131 new cases were confirmed from the province during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by Health Department here on Sunday.

With the confirmation of 131 fresh cases, the number of total cases in the province has climbed to 137759 while total deaths from the disease reached to 4308.

Meanwhile, 113 patients have been recovered that reached the tally of recovered persons to 131626. A total of 10106 Corona tests were conducted that climbed the total number of tests to 2052714.