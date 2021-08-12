UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 4 Lives With 250 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:17 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 250 patients were reported infected during the last 24 hours in the district with 226 belonged to Rawalpindi and 24 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Thursday, among the new cases, eighty-one belonged to Rawal Town, fifty-six from Potohar town, fifty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar khan, fourteen from Kahutta, four from Kalar Syeda, nine from Kotli sattian, six from Taxila, eight from Islamabad, eight from AJK, three from Attock, two from Chakwal and one each from Jhelum, Karachi and Mianwali.

"Presently 48 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,73 in Institute of Urology,50 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in District Headquarter hospital,2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust,4 in Bilal hospital,3 in Hearts international and one in Attock hospital. The report updated that the ratio of positive cases was recorded at a rate of 14.44 per cent while four people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

