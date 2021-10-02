COVID-19 claims 4 lives with 56 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 56 new positive cases were reported in the district while four people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Health Authority on Saturday, among the new cases, 12 belonged to Potohar town, eight each from Rawalpindi Cantt and Rawal town, 11 from Kahutta, three from Gujar Khan, six from Taxila, two from Murree while one each case was reported from Chakwal, AJK, Mianawali, Bhakar, KPK and Islamabad.

"Presently 51 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 27 in Institute of Urology,14 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, four in Holy Family Hospital and one in Bilal hospital", the report said.

The report updated that four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 66 stable and 27 on oxygen support.

As many as 2,703,352 people including 42,628 health workers and 2,660,784 other citizens had jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 3.56 per cent in the district, it added.