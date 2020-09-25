UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 4 More Lives: Chief Minister Sindh

Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four more patients of coronavirus lost their lives and 242 others contracted with the virus lifting the death toll to 2481 and tally to 135,488 cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that four more patients of coronavirus lost their lives and 242 others contracted with the virus lifting the death toll to 2481 and tally to 135,488 cases.

Shah said that four more patients lost their lives while struggling against COVID-19 which constituted 1.8 percent death rate, said the statement issued from CM House on Friday.

The CM said that 16976 samples were tested against which 242 new cases emerged which constituted 1.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,307,753 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 135,488 patients, of them 95.5 percent or 129,396 have been cured, including 295 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 3611 patients were under treatment, including 3328 in home isolation, six at isolation centers and 277 at different hospitals.

He added the condition of 150 patients was stated to be critical, including 13 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 242 new cases 103 have been detected from Karachi division, of them 42 from Central, 36 East, 10 Malir, eight West, five South and two Korangi. Sujawal has 18 cases, Hyderabad and Dadu four each, Shaheed Benazirabad three, Badin, Larkana, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Shikarpur two each and Tharparkar and Thatta one.

