Covid-19 claims 4 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed four more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 111 new cases were reported during last 24 hours, said daily updates shared by Health Department here on Thursday.

It said that with the reporting of 111 fresh cases, the total number of Corona cases has reached to 138,179 while the deaths of four persons, the total death tally from the virus climbed to 4324.

During the same period 84 patients were recovered from the disease that reached the total number or recovered persons to 132,333. Similarly, 9555 testes were conducted that reached the total number of tests to 2,091,047.