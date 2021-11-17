COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others in Sindh

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,609 while 268 new cases emerged in Sindh when 12,714 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,609 while 268 new cases emerged in Sindh when 12,714 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,609 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,714 samples were tested which detected 268 cases that constituted 2.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,597,916 tests have been conducted against which 472,509 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,519 patients have recovered, including 60 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,381 patients were under treatment, of them 12,164 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 195 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 268 new cases, 58 have been detected from Karachi, including 25 from East, 23 South, 5 Central, 4 Malir and 1 Korangi. Sujawal has 34, Hyderabad 31, Jamshoro 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Sanghar 16, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 13 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Umerkot 8, Tando Muhammad Khan 7, Khairpur 2, Badin and Sukkur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,158,095 vaccinations have been administered upto November 15th, and added during the last 24 hours 79,476 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,237,571 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.45 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.