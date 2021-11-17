UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 4 More Lives, Infects 268 Others In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:22 PM

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 268 others in Sindh

As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,609 while 268 new cases emerged in Sindh when 12,714 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,609 while 268 new cases emerged in Sindh when 12,714 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,609 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,714 samples were tested which detected 268 cases that constituted 2.1 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,597,916 tests have been conducted against which 472,509 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 452,519 patients have recovered, including 60 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,381 patients were under treatment, of them 12,164 were in home isolation, 22 at isolation centers and 195 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 190 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 268 new cases, 58 have been detected from Karachi, including 25 from East, 23 South, 5 Central, 4 Malir and 1 Korangi. Sujawal has 34, Hyderabad 31, Jamshoro 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, Sanghar 16, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 13 each, Tando Allahyar 12, Larkana and Tharparkar 11 each, Umerkot 8, Tando Muhammad Khan 7, Khairpur 2, Badin and Sukkur 1 each.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 23,158,095 vaccinations have been administered upto November 15th, and added during the last 24 hours 79,476 vaccines were inoculated - in total 23,237,571 vaccines have administered which constituted 43.45 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal November Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity f ..

UAE’s hosting of COP28, a historic opportunity for global energy sector: OPEC ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Acco ..

Russia's Aid to Donbas Does Not Violate Minsk Accords, as Kiev Claims - Foreign ..

4 minutes ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complai ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

4 minutes ago
 Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella v ..

Around 593,724 children get Anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines in district

4 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protes ..

Death toll rises to five in Sudan anti-coup protest: medics

4 minutes ago
 State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues ..

State Dept. Employees Report Mental Health Issues Due to Afghanistan Evacuation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.